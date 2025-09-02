Why the Supreme Court could uphold Trump’s tariffs

When it comes to foreign affairs, Justice George Sutherland wrote in U.S. v. Curtiss-Wright Export Corp. (1936), Congress “must often accord to the President a degree of discretion and freedom from statutory restriction which would not be admissible were domestic affairs alone involved." Echoing this view in concurring with FCC v. Consumers Research (2025), Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that “the major questions canon has not been applied by this Court in the national security or foreign policy contexts," because it “does not reflect ordinary congressional intent in those areas." Rather, according to Justice Kavanaugh, “the usual understanding is that Congress intends to give the President substantial authority and flexibility to protect America and the American people—and that Congress specifies limits on the President when it wants to restrict Presidential power in those national security and foreign policy domains."