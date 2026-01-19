Why the tech world thinks the American dream is dying

“I used to be really excited about UBI…but I think people really need agency; they need to feel like they have a voice in governing the future and deciding where things go," Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, said last year when asked by a podcaster about how people will create wealth in the AI era. “If you just say, ‘OK, AI is going to do everything and then everybody gets…a dividend from that,’ it’s not going to feel good, and I don’t think it actually would be good for people."