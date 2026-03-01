Why the US and Israel struck Iran when they did: A chance to kill its leaders

In the lead-up to the campaign, Israel’s military brass had been flying in and out of Washington to plan the offensive, including its top general, air force chief, head of military intelligence and Mossad director. Netanyahu met with Trump in December at the president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where they agreed publicly that military action would be justified if Iran persisted in its nuclear and ballistic-missile programs, and met with him again in early February at the White House.