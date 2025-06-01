Why the US economy will muddle through Trump’s tariffs. Probably.

Nonsense, cry the bulls. Don’t look at what people say, look at what they do. Just as in the past, panic rarely becomes self-fulfilling. So long as people keep spending—and retail sales remain decent—there’s no reason to worry. We had a bout of the Trump Derangement Syndrome of which the president’s critics are so often accused, but the soft data will recover once President Trump moves on from tariffs to the tax cuts and deregulation likely to stimulate the economy. Enjoy the sunshine.