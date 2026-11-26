Given their unpopularity, there is never a good time to raise tariffs. That said, this week was especially bad.
The Trump administration announced a new round of tariff increases Wednesday at the same time a key measure of inflation reached a three-year high—and mere weeks after Republicans were crushed in a midterm election that turned on affordability.
The U.S. Trade Representative said the tariffs, which had been expected, are to punish countries contributing to excess industrial capacity that is undermining American manufacturing.