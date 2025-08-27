Why today’s graduates are screwed

Certainly some universities do offer rubbish courses to candidates who should not be there. On the other hand, there is little correlation between the number of graduates and the wage premium over the long term: both grew in America in the 1980s, for instance. Moreover, talk to students at most universities, especially elite ones, and you will be disabused of the notion that they are stupid. Those at Stanford are ferociously intelligent. Many at Oxford and Cambridge once lounged around, and even celebrated a “gentleman’s third", if they were so honoured. No longer.