Why Trump bombed Iran

According to reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran didn’t withdraw from the JCPOA agreement but began to slip the knots of its requirements, including by limiting inspections and removing electronic monitors. This year the IAEA accused Iran of operating three other sites that were covert bases for uranium enrichment, to which inspectors had no access. The IAEA reported that Iran had exceeded the agreed limits, quantity of uranium, enrichment levels, the number and types of centrifuges, and the continuing research and development of metal compounds used in missile development. No country without a nuclear-weapons program operates facilities buried under remote mountains and strives for faster centrifuges and more-highly enriched uranium. None of that makes sense for civilian energy programs.