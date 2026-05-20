Sen. Tim Scott called President Trump on Tuesday with a last-ditch plea.
Why Trump bucked his party and made a risky bet on Ken Paxton
SummaryThe president was emboldened by recent electoral victories and frustrated with congressional Republicans who backed Paxton’s GOP opponent.
Sen. Tim Scott called President Trump on Tuesday with a last-ditch plea.
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