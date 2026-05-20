Why Trump bucked his party and made a risky bet on Ken Paxton

Some Senate Republicans argue that Cornyn is the stronger of the two Republican candidates and that Paxton could be at risk of losing to Talarico. Paxton has $2.3 million in cash to spend, compared with Cornyn’s $4.1 million. Talarico has a war chest of $9.8 million, but he will nonetheless face an uphill battle in the state. A Democrat hasn’t won statewide there since 1994.