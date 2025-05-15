Why Trump calmed the India-Pakistan clash

“The Clinton administration started working the phones as soon as the Kargil intrusions were discovered," Mr. Haqqani says. “They talked to China, and they tried to get everybody to isolate Pakistan, because they thought Pakistan had been in the wrong." In the case of the recent clash, it was only when “it became apparent that this could actually escalate further because a Pakistani air base had been hit"—the Nur Khan base in Rawalpindi, close to Pakistan’s nuclear assets—“that the Americans said, ‘This is dangerous territory. This goes beyond punishing the terrorists.’ " Mr. Trump intervened “only when things were right on the edge. But then, because they were on the edge, the effectiveness of the American pushback was also greater." In fact, he says, “by staying out of the fray early, the Trump administration improved the chances of the success of its intervention when it did finally intervene."