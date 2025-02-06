Why Trump is closing a trade exemption for China

President Trump’s order imposing additional tariffs on China this week also suspended a popular trade exemption known as the de minimis provision that has let bargain platforms such as Shein and Temu skirt import duties and red tape on low-value packages from China.

The order caused widespread confusion and prompted the U.S. Postal Service to temporarily stop accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong before allowing them again.

Here’s what to know about who benefits from de minimis and how ending it for China imports might affect companies and consumers:

How does de minimis work?

Under U.S. tax law, the de minimis exemption lets companies avoid import taxes and customs inspections on international shipments with a retail value of less than $800. Congress raised the threshold from $200 in 2016.

The provision dates to 1930 and was originally aimed at helping American travelers bring souvenirs back from abroad. Its use has ballooned in recent years, with the flood of goods from China-founded bargain sites Shein and Temu.

About 1.36 billion shipments using the de minimis provision entered the U.S. in fiscal year 2024, up from 637 million four years earlier, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Baird Equity Research estimates that Chinese imports represent 75% of de minimis products found online.

What are the criticisms of de minimis?

The provision has faced a groundswell of bipartisan pressure in recent years, with lawmakers expressing alarm at the growing number of shipments. U.S. Customs officials say it makes it easier for unsafe goods such as narcotics to enter the country, and U.S. companies say it lets China-linked platforms undercut their wares with low prices.

Robert Brammer said his Traverse City, Mich., business Stromberg Carlson Products, which makes goods for recreational vehicles, has paid 25% in tariffs for products made in China, making it hard to compete with Chinese sellers sending goods to the U.S. duty-free using de minimis.

Lawmakers have also said the lower scrutiny under the provision could make it easier for goods from China’s Xinjiang region, where the U.S. accuses China of using forced labor, to unlawfully enter the country.

Can Trump legally suspend de minimis for China?

The de minimis exemption is part of U.S. trade law, which says exceptions to it can be made where necessary, including to prevent “unlawful importations."

Lawmakers in both parties have introduced legislation to reform de minimis. The Biden administration last year took steps using the president’s executive authority to limit its use. Just before Trump’s inauguration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection proposed new rules to rein in de minimis.

The Trump executive order on China could complicate that process and some trade experts say it could face legal challenges.

Trade lawyers say it appears legal for Trump to make certain changes to de minimis through executive order. However, a blanket removal of the provision requires congressional action, said Greg Husisian, a partner in law firm Foley & Lardner.

Who benefits from de minimis?

While any company relying on manufacturing in China stands to benefit from de minimis, the two major beneficiaries are fashion giant Shein and bargain site Temu. A 2023 report by a House committee on China said the two accounted for more than 30% of all packages shipped to the U.S. daily under the de minimis provision.

Singapore-based Shein, which bases the bulk of its supply chain in China, relies significantly on sending its cheap clothing to the U.S. under de minimis. Temu, a marketplace that relies mostly on third-party sellers to sell a vast range of products, has reduced its reliance on de minimis gradually over the past year as the provision has come under increasing attack.

Shein and Temu have said de minimis isn’t key to their successes.

Proponents of maintaining the exemption often argue that it benefits U.S. small businesses that source merchandise from abroad and U.S. consumers who benefit from lower prices.

How might Trump’s order affect Shein and Temu?

Some experts say Shein will likely suffer more than Temu from losing de minimis. More than a third of Temu’s U.S. orders are now fulfilled by local sellers with inventory in the U.S., not through de minimis, according to people familiar with the matter.

With the fresh Trump tariffs and de minimis measure, imports from China can be subject to duties as high as 60%, according to Momentum Works, a Singapore-based venture outfit.

The changes are still unlikely to result in a major price increase for Shein’s ultralow-cost clothing as tariffs and import duties are calculated based on the value of goods.

A bigger concern is the extra documentation and compliance requirements. U.S. Customs and Border Protection doesn’t have the capacity to screen each small-value package efficiently. This means packages could now face a lengthy processing time.

Containers at the Port of Long Beach in California.

Is a big U.S. company such as Amazon affected?

With significant exposure to Chinese imports, Amazon.com isn’t entirely immune.

The company, which hasn’t commented on Trump’s order, in November launched “Amazon Haul," a Temu-like service focused on shipping inexpensive fashion, household goods and other products directly to customers from warehouses in China. “Amazon Haul may be up in the air," Baird Equity Research analysts said in a note to clients this week.

Amazon also has a sprawling network of sellers importing goods from China who sell directly to the company or its customers. Some of these sellers spend top dollar to advertise on Amazon, which means the company’s ad revenue could take a hit.

The company’s thriving U.S. operations, however, can help shield it, particularly if it can use the limitations imposed on Temu and Shein to gain market share. Foreign rivals might be forced to scale back or raise prices in the U.S. so “the elimination of the tax exemption on two key competitors could be a net positive for Amazon," Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali wrote to clients this week.

What are Shein, Temu and others doing to mitigate the impact?

In recent months, Temu’s representatives have told some merchants in China that they could benefit from joining a Temu program to deliver orders to American consumers directly from U.S. warehouses.

Shein has been diversifying its supply chain outside China, using third-party logistics providers and warehouses across the U.S. and manufacturing partners in Brazil, Turkey and India. It has also been recruiting local sellers in the markets where it operates. But its main supply chain is still in China.

Many U.S. businesses that use the de minimis exemption for goods made in China say they are looking at moving inventory into the U.S. rather than shipping individual parcels to American shoppers from abroad.

However, eliminating de minimis for China imports won’t fundamentally “close the loophole." The trade exemption is used for products from all over the world.

Richard Vanderford and Raffale Huang contributed to this article.

Write to Shen Lu at shen.lu@wsj.com, Liz Young at liz.young@wsj.com and Preetika Rana at preetika.rana@wsj.com