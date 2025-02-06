Why Trump is closing a trade exemption for China
Shen Lu , Liz Young , Preetika Rana , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Feb 2025, 11:52 AM IST
SummaryHere’s how to understand de minimis and how it turbocharged bargain platforms Shein and Temu.
President Trump’s order imposing additional tariffs on China this week also suspended a popular trade exemption known as the de minimis provision that has let bargain platforms such as Shein and Temu skirt import duties and red tape on low-value packages from China.
