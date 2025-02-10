Why Trump is right about birthright citizenship

The text of the 14th Amendment doesn’t make all persons born in the U.S. natural-born citizens of this country. Only those persons who are both born in and “subject to the jurisdiction" of the U.S. are accorded that status. To be sure, even those here only temporarily are subject to the jurisdiction of the U.S. to a limited extent. As Chief Justice John Marshall explained in Schooner Exchange v. McFaddon (1812), foreigners here on “business or caprice" owe a “temporary and local allegiance" to the U.S. and are therefore “amenable to the jurisdiction of the country" while they are here.