Why Trump lashed out at Europe over trade
Gavin Bade , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 May 2025, 07:20 AM IST
SummaryThe president’s economic team has been frustrated by what it says is the slow pace of talks.
President Trump’s surprise tariff threat against the European Union came in the midst of deepening frustration on his economic team over the 27-nation bloc’s approach to taxes, regulations and China.
