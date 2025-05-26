Why Trump lashed out at Europe over trade

The U.S. has so far not secured a commitment from EU leaders to place new tariffs on Chinese industries, a priority for Trump administration officials who are pushing to ratchet up trade pressure on Beijing, the people said. As part of separate trade negotiations with the U.S., the U.K. agreed to move toward imposing tariffs on Chinese steel, the people said. That helped seal the U.S.-U.K. trade deal that Trump announced this month. EU officials have indicated a willingness to address nonmarket economies such as China’s, according to people familiar with the bloc’s approach.