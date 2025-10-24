Why Trump reached a breaking point with Putin

The new sanctions, which specifically target energy companies Lukoil and Rosneft, represent the latest in Trump’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and cement his long-sought legacy as a global peacemaker. Trump on the presidential campaign trail last year repeatedly boasted he would end the war on “day one" in office, but peace so far has eluded him, after months of failed efforts to get Moscow to seriously negotiate terms. At times he has sought to pressure Zelensky to make concessions, leading to both public and private arguments.