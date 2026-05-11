The likes of Intel and Micron Technology have powered the market higher in recent weeks but escalating geopolitical worries could scuttle the chip-stocks rally.
Why Trump’s China Summit Could End the Chip Stocks Rally
SummaryChina’s access to advanced chip manufacturing tools is likely to be on the table when Trump and Xi meet later this week.
The likes of Intel and Micron Technology have powered the market higher in recent weeks but escalating geopolitical worries could scuttle the chip-stocks rally.
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