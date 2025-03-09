Why Trump’s plan to combat bird flu won’t bring egg prices down immediately
Evie Liu , Barrons 4 min read 09 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST
SummaryThe administration announced a five-point plan and a $1 billion investment to combat the influenza and bring egg costs down.
The Trump administration’s $1 billion plan to combat avian flu won’t solve soaring egg prices overnight, experts say.
