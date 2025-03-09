Why Trump’s plan to combat bird flu won’t bring egg prices down immediately

The spread of avian flu has killed millions of chickens across the nation, shrinking the supply of eggs and driving prices higher. The average price for a dozen large grade-A eggs hit $4.95 in January, double the cost from a year ago and surpassing the previous record set in January 2023.

Last week, the Trump administration announced a five-point plan and a $1 billion investment to combat the influenza and bring egg costs down.

This includes biosecurity measures on egg farms, financial relief for producers, and a faster approval process to help them start operations again. The administration will also consider vaccinating egg-laying chickens, removing regulations on egg producers, and importing more eggs from overseas.

These efforts, while generally applauded by the egg industry, likely won’t bring egg prices down quickly. “I don’t think any of these initiatives are going to offer immediate relief," says Pooran Sharma, agricultural commodity analyst at investment bank Stephens.

Layer chickens are usually kept in closed indoor space, but the avian flu, often carried by wild birds, can be transmitted through water, soil, or even air. Many egg producers already have biosecurity measures in place, such as fencing and barriers to keep wild birds away, restricted personnel access, sanitation protocols, and regular disinfection.

The USDA said it will expand an effort to assess and audit whether egg producers have adequate biosecurity measures and to help them improve current practices. It’s unclear how quickly the government could roll out the program.

Only 20 trained epidemiologists would be deployed to the task, according to the USDA. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of egg farms across the country. In January, the avian flu was detected in 85 commercial flocks, affecting over 23 million birds.

Vaccination could reduce the killing of chickens when infections are detected. But there aren’t vaccines authorized for use yet, and egg producers have to consider the logistics and costs to vaccinate millions of chickens nationwide.

The chicken meat industry, which is less impacted by bird flu, has been on the fence about vaccinations since many trade partners won’t import poultry products from nations that allow vaccines for fear that the birds might still carry viruses even though they don’t show symptoms.

The USDA said it will work with trading partners to minimize the negative effects of vaccinations on poultry exports.

Even if biosecurity measures and vaccines help farmers better defend against the bird flu, the chicken flocks that have already been lost won’t be replenished soon. The capacity of breeder chickens that give birth to layers is limited, and it takes nine to 12 months for newly hatched layers to become fully productive.

“I don’t think the five-point plan is going to do anything in the next three, four months," said Brian Albrecht, chief economist at the International Center for Law & Economics. “We’re talking about a year or longer for the breeding cycle."

The USDA also said it would protect farmers from “overly prescriptive state laws," citing California’s Proposition 12 as an example, which requires farms to keep a minimum space among egg-laying hens. This has increased production costs and made California eggs more expensive than those from other parts of the country, the agency said.

Removing those restrictions now likely won’t lead to any immediate cost savings, says Sharma. Many egg farms in California have invested in making their facilities compliant. “If you already changed your production facilities to be cage-free, it’s not easy to just go back," he said.

To bring prices down in the short term, the USDA said it is exploring options to temporarily increase egg imports to supplement the domestic supply. Turkey, the fifth-largest egg exporter in the world, already said it plans to export 420 million eggs to the U.S. this year, six times the amount of imports in 2024, according to the country’s Egg Producers Central Union.

Increased imports won’t fill the entire gap in America’s egg shortage. During the 12 months ending Nov. 30, 2024, the U.S. produced approximately 109 billion eggs, down by one billion from the previous year. If the avian flu continues at the current pace, the shortage will be even steeper. Already, January’s egg production is 4% below last year’s level.

Demand for food staples like eggs is inelastic, or less price sensitive, which means even a slight decline in supply could cause prices to swing sharply higher.

The broiler industry, which raises chickens for meat, said it could help. Surplus eggs produced by broiler chickens are currently discarded because the industry can’t comply with a federal law that requires eggs to be immediately refrigerated.

In February, the National Chicken Council petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to change that rule, noting the move would add nearly 400 million eggs to the market each year.

“It’s just common sense we shouldn’t be throwing away eggs at a time like this," said Ashley Peterson, senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the NCC.

