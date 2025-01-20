Why Trump sees a Chinese threat at the Panama Canal, and locals don’t
Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Jan 2025, 10:18 AM IST
SummaryThe new administration sees Chinese-owned infrastructure as leverage over the waterway. Panama and some former U.S. military officials say concerns are overblown.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President-elect Donald Trump’s reasons for wanting control of the Panama Canal can be found at either end of the interoceanic waterway.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less