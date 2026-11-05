Why Trump won’t let up on tariffs, even with Democrats in control

Democrats’ landslide victory serves as a rebuke to President Donald Trump’s policies, but is unlikely to yield a meaningful reversal in a central part of his agenda: Tariffs.
Tariff threats have been a frequent feature of the Trump playbook—used not just to reshape trade relationships but also as a foreign policy cudgel and source of retaliation on other fronts.
As big as the Democrats’ win is—gaining control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives—it still isn’t big enough to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a Senate filibuster nor a presidential veto. And tariffs are an area where Trump will dig in his heels, experts say.