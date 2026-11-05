Why Trump won’t let up on tariffs, even with Democrats in control

Democrats’ landslide victory serves as a rebuke to President Donald Trump’s policies, but is unlikely to yield a meaningful reversal in a central part of his agenda: Tariffs.
Democrats’ landslide victory serves as a rebuke to President Donald Trump’s policies, but is unlikely to yield a meaningful reversal in a central part of his agenda: Tariffs.
Tariff threats have been a frequent feature of the Trump playbook—used not just to reshape trade relationships but also as a foreign policy cudgel and source of retaliation on other fronts.
Tariff threats have been a frequent feature of the Trump playbook—used not just to reshape trade relationships but also as a foreign policy cudgel and source of retaliation on other fronts.
As big as the Democrats’ win is—gaining control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives—it still isn’t big enough to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a Senate filibuster nor a presidential veto. And tariffs are an area where Trump will dig in his heels, experts say.
“Congress is going to have the greatest difficulty rewriting tariff policy” says James Lindsay, a senior fellow in U.S. foreign policy at the Council on Foreign Relations. “If there is one set of congressional bills you would expect Donald Trump to oppose, it would be legislation that would reduce the tariff authorities that is central to him.”
There are already some checks on Trump’s tariff power coming from other areas. The Supreme Court in February invalidated his global tariffs, resulting in billions in refunds. The impact of tariffs on the U.S. affordability crisis and China’s lock on critical minerals could restrain further levies from being implemented. The Yale Budget Lab estimates that the average effective tariff rate is 12%, down from 23% in April 2025.
However, the administration has vowed to rebuild that tariff revenue following the Supreme Court’s decision, and analysts expect tariffs to stay in the policy mix, even if they become more targeted.
Earlier this year, the U.S. imposed levies against 60 countries using Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 related to forced labor provisions. Those tariffs are in effect, but facing legal challenges. That’s one reason the administration is holding off so far on a pending batch of tariffs related to excess capacity and industrial overproduction aimed at countries like China, some analysts say.
The administration is using tariffs, such as those under Section 301, to enforce trade deals it struck with various countries. But some of those agreements are being slow-walked as nations take stock of the election results, says Mary Lovely, veteran trade economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Lovely sees the best chance of tariff reprieve coming from a resolution in the frictions between the U.S. and its two largest trading partners after Trump decided not to renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact he struck during his first term. That decision threw the agreement into a 10-year limbo period until one of the countries pulls the plug or they all reach a new agreement.
While the administration has met with Mexican counterparts in recent months, it hasn’t held formal USMCA talks with Canada. Instead, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Canada this summer using a little-used section of trade law and sparking a trade tit-for-tat.
But now analysts expect a move to repair relations, noting they are encouraged by softening rhetoric this week. Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday said the U.S. was offering more and asking for less in recent negotiations, even as hurdles persisted.
Henrietta Treyz, head of economic policy research at Veda Partners, expects the 50% tariffs leveled against $20 billion of Canadian goods this summer to be lifted, especially as tariffs proved a hot-button issue for some of the border states in the midterm elections. The iShares MSCI Canada ETF rose 2.5% to $61.70 on Wednesday.
Clayton Allen, who focuses on politics and policy for Eurasia Group, sees better prospects for narrower bilateral deals with Canada and Mexico, rather than a renewal of the trilateral pact.
The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF gained 2% Wednesday amid some optimism the election could result in a renewal of the USMCA trade pact and eliminate one of the biggest sources of uncertainty over increased investment into the country.
Though Democrats scored a big victory, it might not be enough to completely offset Trump’s proclivity for leaning on tariffs as a blunt tool for his economic and policy agenda.
Write to Reshma Kapadia at reshma.kapadia@barrons.com