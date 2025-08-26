Why Ukraine won’t give up Donetsk
Jillian Kay Melchior , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Aug 2025, 07:09 AM IST
It is the site of a reinforced defensive line, the ‘fortress belt.’ Putin’s demand for it is a sign of weakness.
Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine cede territory the Russians haven’t even managed to conquer may seem audacious, but it’s actually a sign of weakness. Mr. Putin doesn’t have the power to take the land by force easily.
