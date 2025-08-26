Why Ukraine won’t give up Donetsk

What if, in exchange for ceding unoccupied territory, the West commits to ensuring Russian aggression won’t resume in the future? Europe is now considering a deterrent force, known as a “coalition of the willing," that would include troops in Ukraine. But Russia has repeatedly violated cease-fire agreements, and there’s no reason to believe it would honor the next one. Some Ukrainians question whether under fire such a coalition would remain willing. “If the West is going to go to war with Russia, why can the West not do it right now?" Col. Tregubov asks. “If the West has no political will to do so, why do we think it will have the political will after Russia will break the next promise?"