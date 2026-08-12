Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is running into a problem: Many of his customers can’t afford to buy his firm’s coveted AI-powering chips.
Why Wall Street and Nvidia are building an exotic money pipeline for the AI boom
SummaryExecutives involved are hailing it as a new asset class, but critics have concerns about using chips as collateral.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is running into a problem: Many of his customers can’t afford to buy his firm’s coveted AI-powering chips.
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