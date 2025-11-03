Why Wall Street won’t see the next crash coming
Even the best traders struggle to predict sudden jumps in volatility
A lot of assets, warned Jamie Dimon in mid-October, “look like they’re entering bubble territory". His voice carries because he runs America’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase, but also because it is part of a growing chorus. David Solomon, Mr Dimon’s opposite number at Goldman Sachs, talks of “investor exuberance"; Jane Fraser, Citigroup’s boss, of “valuation frothiness". The Bank of England recently cautioned that “the risk of a sharp market correction has increased." The IMF worries about a “disorderly" one, since “risk asset prices are well above fundamentals".