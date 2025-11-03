Why Wall Street won’t see the next crash coming

Forecasting a correction comes down to forecasting volatility (or “vol"): the propensity of asset prices to jump around. The traders and quants who attempt this with stocks rely on a set of stylised facts, which become apparent if you stare at a chart of a share-price index for long enough. One is that volatility is “bimodal", meaning that prices spend long periods moving by relatively small amounts each day, interspersed with shorter ones during which they move a lot. Volatility, in other words, has a tendency to jump itself: there are low-vol regimes and high-vol regimes, with not much in between. These regimes are correlated with the broad direction asset prices are moving in. During low-vol periods, prices tend to be stable or rising; during high-vol regimes, they tend to fall.