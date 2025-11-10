Why weight-loss drug prices are falling

Meanwhile, other drug makers are seeking to break into the market. Trailing Novo and Lilly, Pfizer in September made a $4.9 billion bid to buy Metsera, which is testing several obesity drugs. Metsera’s experimental drugs seem to carry fewer side effects and don’t have to be injected as often as GLP-1s currently on the market, so the hope is that more patients might stick with them. About half of patients quit GLP-1s within a year and then often regain lost weight.