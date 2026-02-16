Hello User
Business News/ Global / Why winter in the US is crazy this year, in five charts

Why winter in the US is crazy this year, in five charts

Carl Churchill , Gretchen Tarrant Gulla , The Wall Street Journal

Extreme temperatures, record snowfall, surging energy use: This isn’t just a tough winter– it’s a historic one.

If this winter feels strange, it’s not in your head.

In the eastern U.S., residents have been suffering through one of the most frigid seasons in recent memory. Yet for much of the West, temperatures have been unusually mild and snowpack levels are at record lows.

Here’s a look at this record-setting winter, in five charts.

Snow cover in the eastern U.S. is well above the 20-year average.

Household heating demand, as measured by natural gas stockpile withdrawals, reached its highest recorded point during the last week of January.

Chart: WSJ

The West recorded its lowest snow cover on record for the month of January since satellites began tracking that in 2001. Early February didn’t bring much relief, although forecasts show potential for a lot of snow in a storm coming to the West on Sunday.

Ski resorts in the West have been suffering as a result of low seasonal snowfall.

Chart: WSJ
Chart: WSJ
Chart: WSJ

Write to Carl Churchill at carl.churchill@wsj.com and Gretchen Tarrant Gulla at gretchen.tarrant@wsj.com

