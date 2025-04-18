Why world leaders are pulling their punches in the trade war

Du and a colleague from the Aston Business School modeled the economic consequences of an escalating trade war and found that each round of retaliation leaves everyone worse off. As things stand, with 10% global tariffs and higher levies for China, and some sectors like cars, U.S. long-term per capita income will be 1.96% lower than if there were no tariffs. If other countries retaliate with equal measures, the hit to the U.S. economy would grow to 2.54% of lost income, and grow for other countries. Those estimates don’t reflect the recent exceptions for smartphones and other electronic devices.