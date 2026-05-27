Consumers aren’t happy, and experts can’t quite agree why. One answer, new research suggests, is affordability—namely, the lack thereof.
Why you feel so much worse about the economy today than during the 1970s
SummaryConsumer sentiment is worst now than during the high inflation and erratic economy of the 1970s.
Consumers aren’t happy, and experts can’t quite agree why. One answer, new research suggests, is affordability—namely, the lack thereof.
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