Why you feel so much worse about the economy today than during the 1970s

“I would actually say ‘Look, inflation was 9%, now it’s 2.5%. That’s good right?’ And people would be like ‘No, eggs were $1.50 and now they’re $4.50. And all you’re telling me is that their prices are going up more slowly. I want them to go down,” Bernstein said. “The sentiment that I think was registering for people back then was ‘I remember what my old prices were, and damn it—I want them back.’”