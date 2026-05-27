Why you feel so much worse about the economy today than during the 1970s

Consumers aren’t happy, and experts can’t quite agree why. One answer, new research suggests, is affordability—namely, the lack thereof.
Consumers aren’t happy, and experts can’t quite agree why. One answer, new research suggests, is affordability—namely, the lack thereof.
Internet searches for the term have surged since the start of the year, as have mentions of it in news coverage. In email campaigns from members of Congress, mentions of the word spiked during last year’s election cycle.
Internet searches for the term have surged since the start of the year, as have mentions of it in news coverage. In email campaigns from members of Congress, mentions of the word spiked during last year’s election cycle.
The idea of affordability is having a moment. And it’s no mystery why.
In May, consumer sentiment fell to a record low in the University of Michigan’s monthly survey. While inflation has climbed in recent months due to the war in Iran, other key economic indicators paint a positive picture. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is up, unemployment is low, and the stock market continues to mark new highs.
Those indicators, which have predicted movements in consumer sentiment, have lost their explanatory power recently.
That finding highlights a key difference between how economists measure the price of goods and how consumers actually experience them.
While economists focus on the inflation rate, consumers care more about the prices themselves: What groceries, rent, or electricity cost now compared with what they remember paying just a few years ago. The price level, in other words. Bernstein, who served as chair of former President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, said the importance of that distinction became apparent to him during the pandemic.
“I would actually say ‘Look, inflation was 9%, now it’s 2.5%. That’s good right?’ And people would be like ‘No, eggs were $1.50 and now they’re $4.50. And all you’re telling me is that their prices are going up more slowly. I want them to go down,” Bernstein said. “The sentiment that I think was registering for people back then was ‘I remember what my old prices were, and damn it—I want them back.’”
That feeling is especially strong among poorer consumers, who are hit harder by rising costs for groceries and gasoline than wealthier Americans. In May, lower-income Americans and people without college degrees saw some of the steepest drops in consumer sentiment, according to Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey.
That divergence, often referred to as the “K-shaped economy,” has been proposed as an explanation for the vibecession. Since the pandemic, the sentiment gap between those in the top third of stockholdings and those with no stockholdings has reached exceptional highs. But Hsu said that trend isn’t as novel as it’s often portrayed to be.
“What I think is a little bit misleading about this K-shaped discourse is it’s not new,” Hsu said. “What we’ve seen in our data is wealthy people always feel better.”
Lessons From the 1970s
For the historically inclined, the big question about the vibecession is this: If the cost of goods is to blame for the historically low consumer sentiment, why wasn’t the index lower during the “great inflation” period of the 1970s?
One answer, Hsu said, may be the modern media environment.
In the 1970s, most Americans got economic news a few times a day through newspapers, radio broadcasts, and nightly TV news. Today, consumers are bombarded with a constant stream of headlines, social media posts and algorithmically curated content designed to maximize engagement.
Hsu said those algorithms tend to amplify emotionally charged and negative news because “that’s what’s going to generate clicks” and “go viral.” The result, she said, is that consumers may internalize economic anxiety more intensely than they did during earlier periods of high inflation.
Data support that argument. The share of consumers who said they had heard negative news about prices or inflation climbed to roughly 40% in 2022. That is about double the level seen during the late 1970s, even though inflation was far worse during that era.
Not everyone is sold on that explanation. In their research, Bernstein and co-author Daniel Posthumus offer a different explanation for why consumer sentiment has been less resilient now than in previous inflationary periods. It comes down to what consumers are used to.
That difference shows up clearly when comparing the pre-inflation backdrops. In the 15 years leading up to the inflation of the 1970s, inflation was nearly three times more volatile than in the 15 years before the pandemic, CPI data show.
“Our findings suggest that a huge storm after a long calm can be more upsetting to people who are not used to bad weather,” the two authors wrote.
For today’s consumers, the 2021 inflation surge was just the first in a series of disruptions. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Trump’s tariffs in 2025, and the Iran war in 2026 have all brought new price shocks. The effect on sentiment, the researchers find, comes not just from higher prices, but from how far and how often conditions have deviated from the relative stability that defined the prepandemic period.
Taken together, those shocks—compared with the unusually steady inflation that preceded them—could keep consumer sentiment under pressure for the foreseeable future.
That insight matters for investors. When Bernstein was at the White House, he and his colleagues operated with the belief that bad enough consumer sentiment would eventually drag on spending, investment, and growth.
In the years since, as affluent consumers propped up aggregate spending, that dynamic hasn’t played out. But he cautioned against dismissing it entirely. If sentiment “plods along quarter after quarter, year after year, it will eventually deliver negative results for not just growth but for societal well-being,” Bernstein said.
Write to Elijah Nicholson-Messmer at elijah.nicholson-messmer@barrons.com