Need a last-minute private jet from Paris to New York? Or someone to manage your Hamptons property? Your money manager says she will have someone take care of it.
Why your private banker is now handling your travel and shopping needs
SummaryWealth managers are betting that high-touch lifestyle management will keep the multimillionaire set from jumping ship.
Need a last-minute private jet from Paris to New York? Or someone to manage your Hamptons property? Your money manager says she will have someone take care of it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More