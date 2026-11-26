If this month’s rout in technology stocks deepens, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh could face a choice: raise rates to make good on his tough talk about inflation—or heed the market signals he has long championed, which suggest a broader slump could do some of that work for him.
If this month’s rout in technology stocks deepens, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh could face a choice: raise rates to make good on his tough talk about inflation—or heed the market signals he has long championed, which suggest a broader slump could do some of that work for him.
He has been here before, as a critic. In December 2018, with stocks down about 11% from their peak, Warsh and investor Stanley Druckenmiller wrote in The Wall Street Journal that the Fed should back off on tightening for the moment. The Fed raised rates anyway, and the selloff accelerated as investors balked at officials’ signals that more increases might follow. Stocks posted the worst December since 1931, and within days Fed officials signaled they were in no hurry to raise rates again.
He has been here before, as a critic. In December 2018, with stocks down about 11% from their peak, Warsh and investor Stanley Druckenmiller wrote in The Wall Street Journal that the Fed should back off on tightening for the moment. The Fed raised rates anyway, and the selloff accelerated as investors balked at officials’ signals that more increases might follow. Stocks posted the worst December since 1931, and within days Fed officials signaled they were in no hurry to raise rates again.
The current setup carries some echoes of late 2018. Then, as now, a first-year Fed chairman was raising rates as stocks slid and the dollar strengthened. Policymakers were navigating a geopolitical shock, and voters had just handed a midterm rebuke to President Trump, who was telling the Fed not to tighten.
The big difference now is inflation. In 2018, inflation had barely climbed to the Fed’s 2% target after years running below it. Today, inflation has exceeded the target for more than five years, and Warsh, who became chairman in May, has said the Fed won’t settle for inflation that stays even modestly above target. That will make it harder to justify putting a halt on rate increases, as the Fed did in early 2019.
For now, Fed officials are focused squarely on inflation, which worsened in October, according to Commerce Department figures released Wednesday. A key measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices rose 3.3% from a year earlier, up from 3.1% in September. It had been as low as 2.6% in March 2025, before the Trump administration broadly raised tariffs on imported goods.
Looking ahead, Fed officials have grown more worried that AI is fueling a surge in demand that, unlike a jump in oil prices or tariffs, will fuel price pressures that are less likely to fade on their own. Some who previously discounted concerns that businesses had grown more willing to raise prices now see those worries as legitimate, and officials’ projections next month are likely to show more rate increases ahead.
“My big focus is not so much on the supply shocks of the past, but more on how strong this demand is, and much of it’s related to AI,” New York Fed President John Williams told reporters Monday.
That leaves officials less bothered by a stock-market selloff than many investors might assume. Tighter financial conditions, including lower stock prices, are one of the main ways higher rates slow spending and bring inflation down. “You could make the argument that this was exactly what the Fed was trying to do,” said Eric Rosengren, who was president of the Boston Fed from 2007 to 2021. “If you want to slow down the economy, you have to slow down AI investment.”
Market volatility can be challenging for the Fed because officials don’t want to teach investors to count on the central bank to cushion every selloff—what Wall Street calls the “Fed put,” after an options contract that protects against losses.
Complicating the choice, it can be hard to tell in real time when to count on markets to do the Fed’s work because that kind of tightening can unwind as quickly as it arrives. Tech stocks surged Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, then resumed their slide amid the prospect of tighter export controls and jitters about a web of complex financing arrangements.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed last week’s selloff partly on Fed officials’ talk of further rate increases. “Many people believe that they may be making a policy mistake if they overtighten,” he told CBS on Sunday. He also cited investor worries that Democrats would slow the AI build-out after their midterm gains.
At the Fed, some see an orderly slowdown as healthy. Data-center developers are buying chips and power equipment faster than suppliers can deliver, giving suppliers considerable pricing power. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said last week that business contacts tell him prices for anything electrical are “going through the roof.”
Sustained market declines matter more because they are more likely to change spending and lending decisions. Households that feel poorer tend to cut back, and companies that rely on enthusiastic investors to fund new projects find money harder to raise. That would slow demand, and officials might conclude they don’t need to raise rates as much.
Selloffs that turn disorderly are more of a concern because they can generate losses at heavily indebted firms and slow lending in ways that are self-reinforcing.
Williams said a “material” and “sustained” change in financial conditions would affect his outlook. But he described last week’s swings as “maybe more volatility than a fundamental reassessment of the prospects for AI.”
The Fed raised rates in September and, despite recent market volatility, investors overwhelmingly expect another increase when it meets Dec. 8-9. Beyond that, the debate is over how fast to move and how far to go.
Some officials could be open to stopping after one additional increase if recent declines in oil and other commodity prices hold and inflation cools. Commodity and energy prices have fallen over the last two months, and prices for crude products such as diesel and jet fuel have come down more recently as refiners’ margins narrow. There are also signs that higher borrowing costs and the prospect of political resistance to new data centers will slow parts of the AI build-out.
Others think rates are still too low. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem has laid out math suggesting three more increases next year could be warranted. Williams said he wouldn’t rule out raising rates at consecutive meetings if the economy keeps outrunning its capacity and inflation keeps surprising. “You wouldn’t just want to wait around,” he said.
Warsh’s past comments don’t settle how much weight he might give to recent market swings. He has long argued that the Fed leans too heavily on lagged government data and should pay more attention to market prices, so that it isn’t caught off guard and forced into a rescue later. In a 2016 speech, he faulted the Fed for “a systematic underappreciation of contemporaneous market price signals, typically followed by a belated and panicky policy response that validates market assumptions of a central bank put.”
In an October 2018 appearance on newsletter publisher Jim Grant’s podcast, Warsh said that with the economy “booming,” the Fed shouldn’t overreact to market swings. “I hope that the focus is on the real side of the real economy rather than worried about what happens if the stock market falls 10% or bond yields move up 50 or 75 basis points. That ought not be their focus,” he said.
Ten weeks later, as the selloff made it harder for riskier companies to borrow, he was urging the Fed to pause.
A more pronounced rout would put the question of how Warsh weighs market turmoil against evidence of sticky inflation “front and center,” said Jon Faust, a former senior Fed adviser.
Officials often watch credit markets more closely than stocks. AI-related debt is on track to top $800 billion this year, vice chair for supervision Michelle Bowman said this month, and off-balance-sheet commitments tied to the build-out are estimated at more than three times that.
“If you start seeing a lot of heavily indebted firms that are in danger of getting into real trouble, now you start having a mechanism for the economy not just slowing down, but weakening very substantially,” Rosengren said.
Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com