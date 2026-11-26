He has been here before, as a critic. In December 2018, with stocks down about 11% from their peak, Warsh and investor Stanley Druckenmiller wrote in The Wall Street Journal that the Fed should back off on tightening for the moment. The Fed raised rates anyway, and the selloff accelerated as investors balked at officials’ signals that more increases might follow. Stocks posted the worst December since 1931, and within days Fed officials signaled they were in no hurry to raise rates again.