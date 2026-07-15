Wild start to earnings season lays bare the great AI divide

Stripe and Advent International have teamed up on a bid that values PayPal at $60.50 per share, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Advent declined to comment, and PayPal and Stripe didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Barron’s early on Wednesday.The $60.50 level represents a 28% premium to where the stock was trading as of Tuesday’s close. The shares jumped following the news and they could do with a boost—they’ve slumped 35% over the past 12 months and are trading way below the peak of $300 they hit in 2021.The reported approach wouldn’t come as a complete shock—a similar report about Stripe’s potential interest in PayPal came in February. However, Wall Street analysts said at the time that the size of the company and its multiple different operations made the sale of the entire business difficult.Companies announced $2.6 trillion worth of transactions over the first half of 2026. That was up 58% from a year earlier, although the number of deals was roughly the same—suggesting companies are focusing on bigger and splashier acquisitions.