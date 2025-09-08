Will AI choke off the supply of knowledge?
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Sept 2025, 06:45 am IST
More people turn to ChatGPT and other large language models for answers, but they don’t add to the stock of knowledge.
In January, OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil hosted a demonstration of ChatGPT’s soon-to-be-released “deep research" application. A Beltway audience watched as Weil asked ChatGPT to prepare a memo briefing a fictional senator for the confirmation of Albert Einstein to be energy secretary.
