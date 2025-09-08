Will AI choke off the supply of knowledge?

Maybe. But instead of pivoting, what if humans lose interest in learning altogether? Reliance on AI can cause critical thinking to atrophy, just as reliance on GPS weakens spatial memory. A study by Nataliya Kosmyna at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and seven co-authors asked three groups of subjects to write essays, one using an LLM, one using internet search, and one just their brains. Scans later showed the LLM group had the least engagement across brain regions such as for memory recall and executive functioning; the brain-only group had the most.