Will America’s new sanctions on Russian oil force a peace deal?

For their part, most Indian refiners import Russian crude through third- and even fourth-party traders that have not been blacklisted. They will probably cut their purchases only if instructed to by their political masters—and Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, wants concessions from Mr Trump in return. Reliance, India’s largest refiner, does have a direct deal with Rosneft. On October 23rd it said it would adjust its purchases, based on advice given by the Indian government. It had previously indicated that it would stop buying oil from entities under sanctions. But it, too, imports some of its Russian barrels from third parties, notes Sumit Ritolia of Kpler, a data firm.