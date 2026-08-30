How software engineers in Silicon Valley spend their days has changed dramatically over the past few years. The output is still the same: reams of code. But instead of sitting and typing, they whisper into microphones. Their instructions are then transcribed using artificial intelligence and fed to AI agents—bots that can interact with software and, in this case, write it.
Will anybody use AI as much as coders?
SummaryThe answer will have big implications for the investment boom
How software engineers in Silicon Valley spend their days has changed dramatically over the past few years. The output is still the same: reams of code. But instead of sitting and typing, they whisper into microphones. Their instructions are then transcribed using artificial intelligence and fed to AI agents—bots that can interact with software and, in this case, write it.
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