Will anybody use AI as much as coders?

AI companies are working on all these challenges. Winston Weinberg, the boss of Harvey, says that advances in AI mean his firm is now able to train its tools in part by relying on “synthetic” data, which are generated by AI systems themselves. Startups such as Mercor are connecting AI companies with professionals in various fields who can transfer their expertise into models. Ping Wu, boss of Cresta, says that by analysing thousands of call-centre transcripts his AI customer-service startup can infer some of the knowledge lodged in the heads of staff, such as how refunds are handled. Legions of so-called forward-deployed engineers are now being dispatched by AI companies to their customers’ offices to troubleshoot problems and improve their tools.