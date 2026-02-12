Will Bangladesh’s elections produce a ‘basket case’?

The caretaker regime has targeted secular intellectuals and artists. Those imprisoned include Shahriar Kabir, a 75-year-old journalist and filmmaker. Last year, the government arrested and briefly held the actress Nusraat Faria, seemingly for the “crime" of playing Ms. Hasina in a biopic about her late father, Mujibur Rahman, who led Bangladesh to independence from Pakistan in 1971. In December Islamist mobs burned down the offices of Udichi, an art academy, and Chhayanaut, a performing-arts school. Mobs also burned the offices of two newspapers, Prothom Alo and the Daily Star. Another group beat to death a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker accused of blasphemy, hung his body from a tree, and set it on fire.