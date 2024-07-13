Will Biden drop out? The biggest question in America is the newest hot market

So is he going to drop out?
It’s been the most important question in America since President Biden struggled in last month’s debate. And one of the best places to go looking for answers is a betting market that can’t take money from people in the United States.
If you wanted to know the probability of a Biden exit at any given moment, you might have found yourself spending a lot of time on a crypto-trading platform called Polymarket.
When the debate started on June 27, Polymarket’s contract on Biden dropping out was trading around 20 cents, which meant the market believed there was roughly a 20% chance of the president stepping aside.
By the end of the night, the probability was up to 35%. The morning after his abysmal performance, it climbed over 40%. When it peaked on July 3 around 80%, the improbable began to feel almost inevitable.
The likelihood of a Biden withdrawal kept moving as the market reacted to news, synthesized all the available information about the biggest story in the country and boiled it down to a single number: a trade price.
And everyone tracking Polymarket could see the momentum shifting in real time.
The probability dropped below 50% on Monday after Biden phoned in to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe" and once again vowed to stay in the race. It shot back up on Wednesday when Nancy Pelosi signaled that he should reconsider. It hovered around 60% as politicians turned on him, donors pulled their support and even George Clooney called for him to bow out. By Friday morning, with the president remaining defiant and more Democrats fearing his candidacy was doomed, the smart money was against Biden.
No matter what happens next, this was a perfect example of how prediction markets can provide a clear signal through even the most deafening noise.
The man behind Polymarket believes it was also a peek at a future in which more people rely on these forecasts to make sense of the world.
“What’s so exciting is that we’re starting to see that actually happen," said Shayne Coplan, the company’s 26-year-old founder and chief executive.
Prediction markets are financial exchanges that let people wager on answers to simple yes-or-no questions and trade event contracts as if they were stocks and options.
Silicon Valley venture capitalists, Wall Street heavyweights and the brash young entrepreneurs building companies around prediction markets say it’s time to embrace them.
So why does the U.S. government want to ban some of them?
The few regulated prediction markets let users bet on how many times the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year, how long Taylor Swift’s latest album will top the charts and basically everything in between—except elections.
That’s because the Commodity Futures Trading Commission does not allow betting on political contests. And in May, the federal agency proposed a rule that would explicitly outlaw contracts on elections. (My colleague Alexander Osipovich has a helpful explainer here.) The CFTC says that allowing such gambling would degrade the sanctity and integrity of American elections and turn the financial regulators who police the derivatives market into election cops.
Since the last election, U.S. gambling revenue has exploded and online sports betting has gone from illegal in most states to completely normal.
These days, the presidential race is just about the only event that Americans can’t legally bet huge sums of money on. What they can do is spend the next few months devouring information about the election by obsessively refreshing prediction markets.
And the most popular one is a blockchain exchange that had its breakout moment on the night that changed the presidential race.
It was not particularly likely that Polymarket would emerge as the leading source of election odds when Coplan, then a 21-year-old college dropout strapped for cash, started a website from a New York City apartment at the outset of the pandemic in 2020. Today, the company is based in the U.S. and has 30 employees working around the world, he said. But people in the U.S. are restricted from trading on Polymarket, which supports only a cryptocurrency pegged to the dollar.
Despite those barriers to mainstream adoption, Polymarket users have traded more than $350 million of predictions on the election, according to the company. At any given moment, it offers a few hundred markets, like who will win the Democratic nomination and how frequently Elon Musk will tweet this week, and the biggest ones have enough liquidity to attract sophisticated traders—even if they’re not in the U.S. The betting frenzy around the debate boosted trading volume to a record high in June and made it the platform’s first $100 million month.
But you don’t have to be one of the thousands of people trading on Polymarket to get some value from it.
“There are millions of people using Polymarket as an information source," Coplan said.
The idea behind Polymarket is to simplify the most complex situations down to a number and a chart: the percentage likelihood of any event—like Biden dropping out—and a graph of how that probability has changed over time.
At their best, these prediction markets help people make better decisions and hedge against risks, and Coplan believes that market-based forecasts become even more valuable in times of greater uncertainty.
Now investors are making their own bets on Polymarket, which has raised more than $70 million, including a recent funding round led by Peter Thiel’s venture-capital firm. The company declined to provide revenue figures.
But one group that does not share Coplan’s conviction that prediction markets are going to make the world a better place is the CFTC. Polymarket agreed to pay a $1.4 million fine in 2022 to settle the agency’s charges that it offered unregistered trading. Not long afterward, the startup hired the former head of the CFTC to chair its advisory board. Coplan said the recent funding will allow Polymarket to pursue a registered product for U.S. traders.
The founders of another startup called Kalshi took a different approach to building their exchange: They went to U.S. regulators and won their approval.
The New York-based company launched a trading platform in 2021 and lists all sorts of questions in economics, science, technology, culture and business. Will TikTok be banned? Will Tesla delay the reveal of its robotaxi? Will Costco raise the price of its $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo before next year?
But since it’s regulated by the CFTC, Kalshi can’t offer election markets. At least not yet. Last year, the company sued the CFTC after the agency blocked its plan to allow betting on congressional elections, and the case is still working its way through the courts.
Tarek Mansour, Kalshi’s co-founder and CEO, says he sees prediction markets as “the ultimate tool for pricing the future." And when he looks into his own company’s future, he pictures hedge funds with specialized desks for event contracts and ordinary investors trading events from their brokerage accounts.
One day, they might even be able to bet on elections they vote in.
“Eventually," Coplan predicted, “these markets will be in everyone’s pockets."
In the meantime, Polymarket’s founder will be following one of the most dramatic political events of his lifetime by pulling up the Biden market and watching the prices tick up and down.
“I’m checking it all the time," he said. “It’s how I think. And it’s how I think a lot of other people think, too."
Write to Ben Cohen at ben.cohen@wsj.com