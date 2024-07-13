Will Biden drop out? The biggest question in America is the newest hot market

Despite those barriers to mainstream adoption, Polymarket users have traded more than $350 million of predictions on the election, according to the company. At any given moment, it offers a few hundred markets, like who will win the Democratic nomination and how frequently Elon Musk will tweet this week, and the biggest ones have enough liquidity to attract sophisticated traders—even if they’re not in the U.S. The betting frenzy around the debate boosted trading volume to a record high in June and made it the platform’s first $100 million month.