Will California try to block Hollywood’s next megadeal?
States are beefing up their antitrust enforcement
CONSIDER IT a cautionary tale. In 2022 Kroger announced that it would buy Albertsons, a rival grocer, for nearly $25bn. Then things went off the rails. The attorneys-general (AGs) for Washington and Colorado challenged the merger in their respective state courts, on the grounds that the impact on prices and labour would harm their constituents. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) brought its own suit in federal court soon after, and the avalanche of litigation torpedoed the deal. States may have been aligned with the FTC against the merger, but they didn’t wait for the feds to act before jumping into the fray. “It’s clear we are willing and able to litigate cases on our own," says Phil Weiser, Colorado’s attorney-general.