Will California try to block Hollywood’s next megadeal?

Both bidders are focused on getting Donald Trump, the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the FTC on side. It doesn’t hurt that the Ellison family is friendly with Mr Trump, a transactional president with a history of meddling in media mergers. The president has already mused about the deal, suggesting that he will ultimately decide who wins. But Mr Ellison and Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive, ignore state attorneys-general at their peril. Rob Bonta, California’s top prosecutor, is a particular wildcard who could kill any Warner Bros merger even if decision-makers in Washington see a deal they can accept. During the auction, a spokesperson for Mr Bonta’s office said that “further consolidation in markets that are central to American economic life…does not serve the American economy, consumers or competition well." That does not sound as if he plans to defer to Washington, DC.