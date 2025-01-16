Will Donald Trump unleash Wall Street?

So far, so typical for a Republican administration. But Mr Atkins comes with a twist. He is co-chair of the Token Alliance, a pro-crypto advocacy group—and he will be joined by fellow digital-asset enthusiasts. French Hill, the incoming head of the House Financial Services Committee, says that he will pursue legislation confirming which digital assets are commodities and which are securities in the first 100 days of the new Congress. The Biden administration has also forced banks to report the crypto they hold for clients on their balance-sheets, unlike the practice with other assets. This rule is likely to be axed.