Will GLP-1 drugs transform the food business?

As GLP-1 adoption broadens, moving down the income distribution to patients who are less health-motivated to begin with, dietary-choice effects in the data will fade toward zero. The reduction in calories consumed may persist—because that reflects pharmacology—but the effects of GLP-1 users eating fresh produce and avoiding processed food will diminish, because those selections always reflected the early customers, not the drug. If late adopters eat half a Big Mac on Ozempic rather than switching to a salad, we will know the healthy-eating signal was a product of self-selection all along. It will be clear that food preference shifts observed in lab settings weren’t strong enough to override real-world habits across the general population.