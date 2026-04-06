Will GLP-1 drugs transform the food business?

Wall Street has placed a big bet on GLP-1 drugs. When Walmart’s U.S. CEO, John Furner, told Bloomberg in October 2023 that customers on Ozempic were buying “slightly less calories,” packaged-food stocks cratered. The five largest pure-play companies fell roughly 18% while the S&P 500 gained 24%. Prices stabilized in 2024 when analysts concluded the GLP-1 fears were overblown. Then they fell again in 2025. General Mills, Campbell’s, and Conagra are now down more than 50% from their peaks.