Will Iran’s hated regime implode?

The trouble with this prognosis is that after the initial shock of what one observer called Iran’s “Pearl Harbour moment", the regime has recovered some of its poise. Within 18 hours of the first strikes, a new tier of commanders had fired hundreds of missiles at Israel’s cities, though the numbers have been decreasing each day. To ordinary people the appeal of an uprising has limits. Several times in the past two decades Iranians have tried, only to be beaten back: the regime might be weak, but its people are weaker. The protest movement lacks a leader or a common agenda. Older generations cling to the mantras of death to enemies and the Shia ideology of martyrdom in the face of external aggression. If Israel’s strikes inflict a greater humanitarian toll by, say, cutting off Tehran’s water or power in the stifling summer, the mood among younger rebels could turn. A rising civilian death toll may trigger patriotism. “Iran’s independence should not be sacrificed because of hatred of the Islamic Republic," Ali Afshari, a student who led protests against the regime, said after a second day of attacks.