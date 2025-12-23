Will Jamie Dimon build the first trillion-dollar bank?
The Economist , The Economist 11 min read 23 Dec 2025, 03:02 pm IST
Summary
We interview JPMorgan Chase’s boss, and his lieutenants
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Stephen Curry." When it comes to making sure the world’s biggest bank is a lean operation, Jamie Dimon takes athletic inspiration. “Look how they train, what they do to be that good," says the boss of JPMorgan Chase. “Very often, senior leadership teams, they lose that. Companies become very inward-looking, dominated by staff, which is a form of bureaucracy."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story