Will Jamie Dimon build the first trillion-dollar bank?

A world of trade wars and geopolitical strife is difficult for any globetrotting firm. JPMorgan and Bank of America were recently criticised by members of Congress for underwriting a sale of shares by CATL on May 20th. The firm is a Chinese battery manufacturer. Its products are found in electric cars everywhere, but it is also blacklisted by the Pentagon for links to China’s armed forces. Mr Dimon notes that CATL does not face American sanctions. And he still believes in commercial engagement: “It is not my thing to say we are not going to engage with China anymore...I do not think the Chinese or the Americans want us to leave. I do not think the American economy wants to leave. But we are going to have these issues at the margin...It’s going to be harder."