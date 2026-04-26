POLITICIANS HAVE usually let America’s central bank be. Few voters pay direct attention to monetary policy, and when they notice inflation, it can be helpful to have someone else to blame. Donald Trump is not a usual politician. So in his second term the president, who believes interest rates are too high, has assailed the Federal Reserve with angry lawsuits, fulminated on social media about its chair, Jerome “too late” Powell, and launched a bogus criminal probe into Mr Powell to browbeat him.
Will Kevin Warsh Trumpify the Federal Reserve?
SummaryThe incoming Fed Chair says he wants regime change. But a revolution is unlikely.
POLITICIANS HAVE usually let America’s central bank be. Few voters pay direct attention to monetary policy, and when they notice inflation, it can be helpful to have someone else to blame. Donald Trump is not a usual politician. So in his second term the president, who believes interest rates are too high, has assailed the Federal Reserve with angry lawsuits, fulminated on social media about its chair, Jerome “too late” Powell, and launched a bogus criminal probe into Mr Powell to browbeat him.
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