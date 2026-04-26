Will Kevin Warsh Trumpify the Federal Reserve?

So far presidential haranguing has not had the desired effect. It may even have backfired, by stiffening the spines of the Fed’s defenders. The Supreme Court looks poised to deny Mr Trump the right to fire Lisa Cook, a Fed governor. A ploy by Thom Tillis, a retiring Republican senator, to hold up the confirmation of Kevin Warsh, Mr Trump’s pick to succeed Mr Powell, probably played a role in the decision by the Department of Justice (DoJ) on April 24th to drop its case against the Fed chair. Markets now shrug off Mr Trump’s regular Fed-bashing.