Will the last investor to leave America please turn out the lights

Trade, or rather President Trump’s attack on it, provided the basic reason to sell. His delay of the bizarrely calculated additional tariffs on countries other than China offered midweek relief, and Friday night’s exemption for iPhones and other electronics will offer further respite. But investors quickly went back to working out the damage from the tit-for-tat trade war across the Pacific. That is in addition to his baseline tariff of 10%, even on countries with which the U.S. runs a trade surplus.