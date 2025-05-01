Will the trade war capsize shipbuilders?

ALL QUIET on the western waterfront. And the eastern one, too. Across littoral America, stevedores are twiddling their thumbs. They have President Donald Trump to thank for this unexpected breather. It is the foreseeable consequence of his unprovoked trade world war. Eastbound shipments from China, his biggest target and source of 40% of America’s seaborne imports, are being cancelled. Some importers are switching to suppliers in places granted reprieve from his “reciprocal” tariffs. Many are just waiting out the storm. On April 29th the boss of the Port of Los Angeles, America’s biggest, predicted that imports at the facility would fall by at least 10% in the second half of 2025.